'Extraordinary': Reported Everton and Southampton targets tipped for summer moves

Danny Owen
HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - MARCH 4 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Carlo Ancelotti during the Everton Training session at USM Finch Farm on March 4 2020 in Halewood, England.
Premier League bosses Carlo Ancelotti and Ralph Hasenhuttl reportedly want Italian starlets Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi.

Gianluca Scamacca of Italy celebrates the 5th goal during the UEFA U21 European Championship Qualifier match between Italy and Armenia at Stadio Angelo Massimino on November 19, 2019 in...

Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi have been tipped to make a big move up the ladder this summer by their quip-happy agent amid speculation linking the pair to Southampton and Everton.

Two of the most exciting young players in Italian football could both be on their way to England in the near future.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Southampton are hoping to beat AC Milan to the signature of U21 international Scamacca, a 6ft 5ins giant who has found the net 11 times in Serie B for Ascoli during a breakthrough campaign.

Frattesi has also shone in the Italian second tier, bringing his dynamic, all-action style to Empoli during a loan spell from Sassuolo. And Carlo Ancelotti thinks he is pretty much perfect for his Everton evolution, according to ForzaRoma.

 

But are Scamacca and Frattesi ready to make a step up in their careers, at the age of 21 and 20 respectively? Well, it certainly seems that their agent isn’t going to stand in their way.

"Gianluca is a player with extraordinary technical and physical characteristics,” Paolo Paloni tells MilanNews24. “He is showing his qualities this season but still has incredible room for improvement.

“We will decide his future by checking the various offers,” Paloni adds before turning his focus on the five-goal midfielder Frattesi.

Davide Frattesi of Empoli FC in action during the Serie B match between Empoli FC and Chievo Verona at Stadio Carlo Castellani on January 24, 2020 in Empoli, Italy.

“This year he is thrilling at Empoli. Davide He is 20 years old and has an important future ahead of him. Roma (who are keen re-sign their former youth product) could have a universal midfielder in their hands.”

With Milan and Roma keeping an eye on a two of Italy’s brightest sparks, Southampton and Everton will know that they have a challenge on their hands.

Gianluca Scamacca of Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC during the Italian Serie B 2019

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

