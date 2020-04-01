'Extraordinary': Reported Everton and Southampton targets tipped for summer moves

Premier League bosses Carlo Ancelotti and Ralph Hasenhuttl reportedly want Italian starlets Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi.

Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi have been tipped to make a big move up the ladder this summer by their quip-happy agent amid speculation linking the pair to Southampton and Everton.

Two of the most exciting young players in Italian football could both be on their way to England in the near future.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Southampton are hoping to beat AC Milan to the signature of U21 international Scamacca, a 6ft 5ins giant who has found the net 11 times in Serie B for Ascoli during a breakthrough campaign.

Frattesi has also shone in the Italian second tier, bringing his dynamic, all-action style to Empoli during a loan spell from Sassuolo. And Carlo Ancelotti thinks he is pretty much perfect for his Everton evolution, according to ForzaRoma.

But are Scamacca and Frattesi ready to make a step up in their careers, at the age of 21 and 20 respectively? Well, it certainly seems that their agent isn’t going to stand in their way.

"Gianluca is a player with extraordinary technical and physical characteristics,” Paolo Paloni tells MilanNews24. “He is showing his qualities this season but still has incredible room for improvement.

“We will decide his future by checking the various offers,” Paloni adds before turning his focus on the five-goal midfielder Frattesi.

“This year he is thrilling at Empoli. Davide He is 20 years old and has an important future ahead of him. Roma (who are keen re-sign their former youth product) could have a universal midfielder in their hands.”

With Milan and Roma keeping an eye on a two of Italy’s brightest sparks, Southampton and Everton will know that they have a challenge on their hands.