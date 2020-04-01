De Bruyne makes joke about PL title race, with Liverpool 25 points clear

Liverpool have raced clear of Manchester City this season, with Jurgen Klopp's side dominating English football.

Even Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne could not help joking about the Premier League title race, with Liverpool 25 points clear of them in the table as thing stand.

In an Instagram live with Axel Witsel of Borussia Dortmund, the pair were chatting football matters.

And Witsel claimed that Dortmund were in a great position to the win the title before football were suspended.

“Since January, we play really well. We were in a good position to fight for the titles then we stopped,” he said.

But De Bruyne quickly interjected: “Yeah, we were fighting for the title too, we were almost there!

“It’s hard [to win the title every year]. But you try. It’s crazy because we don’t know what’s going to happen. People ask us what is going to happen, but we don’t even know.”

City have found it simply impossible to keep pace with Liverpool this term.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been almost unstoppable in domestic football, and have lost just one game all campaign.

City, meanwhile, have failed to live up to their recent standards this term, and they have looked more vulnerable than usual.

Liverpool will be desperately hoping that the Premier League continues now, as they are just two wins away from the title.

The Reds have never before lifting the Premier League trophy, but they are well on course to do so this term, with even De Bruyne seemingly admitting defeat.