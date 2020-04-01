Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Club to make move for Tottenham star, Lukaku gets involved - report

Shane Callaghan
Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham looks dejected during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 5, 2020 in London,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly recommended the Tottenham Hotspur star to Inter Milan.

Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm of Tottenham Hotspur look dejected after conceding the equalising goal during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and...

It looks increasingly likely that Jan Vertonghen won't be staying at Tottenham Hotspur beyond this summer.

That's because not only is the veteran Belgium centre-back out of contract at Spurs soon, but he has some very attractive offers elsewhere.

Sport in Spain reported last week that Barcelona were interested in the 32-year-old Tottenham defender.

And now a report from Tuttosport in Italy has revealed that Inter Milan have joined the race to sign him on a Bosman during the summer.

 

The article claims that Inter are 'close' to signing Vertonghen and Olivier Giroud, who has been linked with a move to North London.

The report also adds that the Italian club 'began to move' for Vertonghen after a recommendation by Romelu Lukaku, his Belgium team-mate.

Spurs could still offer him a new deal to stay in the Premier League, but if Inter and Barcelona are legitimately interested then you have to wonder if it's too late for Jose Mourinho to keep him in the English capital.

Before this pandemic-related hiatus in football, Vertonghen was struggling in a big way under Mourinho and at this point few could blame him if he fancies a move abroad.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected after Manchester City's fifth goal before it is later disallowed during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch