Club to make move for Tottenham star, Lukaku gets involved - report

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly recommended the Tottenham Hotspur star to Inter Milan.

It looks increasingly likely that Jan Vertonghen won't be staying at Tottenham Hotspur beyond this summer.

That's because not only is the veteran Belgium centre-back out of contract at Spurs soon, but he has some very attractive offers elsewhere.

Sport in Spain reported last week that Barcelona were interested in the 32-year-old Tottenham defender.

And now a report from Tuttosport in Italy has revealed that Inter Milan have joined the race to sign him on a Bosman during the summer.

The article claims that Inter are 'close' to signing Vertonghen and Olivier Giroud, who has been linked with a move to North London.

The report also adds that the Italian club 'began to move' for Vertonghen after a recommendation by Romelu Lukaku, his Belgium team-mate.

Spurs could still offer him a new deal to stay in the Premier League, but if Inter and Barcelona are legitimately interested then you have to wonder if it's too late for Jose Mourinho to keep him in the English capital.

Before this pandemic-related hiatus in football, Vertonghen was struggling in a big way under Mourinho and at this point few could blame him if he fancies a move abroad.