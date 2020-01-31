Better Call Saul: Who is Fred Whalen? The pivotal character in JMM explained

Better Call Saul fans have been left pondering the identity of Fred Whalen after a key piece of info tipped the scales in the episode, JMM.

Since Breaking Bad left our screens in 2013, Better Call Saul has been giving fans their Breaking Bad universe fix.

While the show continues to focus on Jimmy McGill as he slowly starts to become Saul Goodman ahead of Breaking Bad, the series is packed with little references to the original Breaking Bad series.

We've seen plenty of these references as the series has gone on but in the seventh episode of Better Call Saul's fifth season, there's a reference not to Breaking Bad but to a previous Better Call Saul episode and it's one that has been picked up by fans.

When tasked with defending the sinister cartel member Lalo Salamanca, Jimmy made aware of a man named Fred Whalen but just who is this unexpectedly pivotal character?

Better Call Saul season 5

Better Call Saul's fifth season started airing in February 2020 and the 10-episode season has been airing weekly since on both AMC in the US and Netflix worldwide.

The new season brings Jimmy ever-closer to the starting point of Breaking Bad as we see him finally take on the name, Saul Goodman.

Jimmy has had frequent indirect interactions with the ever-menacing Gus Fring through henchman Mike who takes on a more hands-on role in season 5 and plays a huge part in the main plotline of episode 7, JMM.

Episode 7: JMM

JMM follows Jimmy McGill as he not only gets married to Kim Wexley but also finds himself representing cartel killer Lalo Salamanca.

Lalo is currently on trial for a myriad of charges, including murder but Jimmy is tasked with seeing that he is released on bail.

Unbelievably, with the help of Mike and some key info on a certain Fred Whalen, Jimmy succeeds in getting Lalo bail, even if it will cost a whopping $7 million.

Who is Fred Whalen?

Fred Whalen is a character who Lalo Salamanca killed off-screen at the tail-end of season 4.

He is brought up in JMM when Mike provides Jimmy with a photocopy of Fred's driving license and again at court where Fred's family are present.

The character, who works as a TravelWire agent, only appeared in one episode of Better Call Saul, season 4's finale, Winner, before he was killed off-screen by Lalo.

Unsurprisingly, Gus Fring is behind Mike's passing of information as he wants to avoid an all-out war with the Mexican cartels.

Better Call Saul continues on Mondays on AMC and Tuesdays on Netflix until the season 5 finale arrives on May 20th and 21st on the respective platforms.