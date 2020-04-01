BBC: Who plays Dr Antonio in Our Girl? Heart-throb Josh Bowman is a veteran of Doctor Who!

BBC One's Our Girl has changed a lot over the years thanks to an ever-evolving cast but just who is new arrival Dr Antonio?

Our Girl has been one of the most popular shows on BBC One in recent years with episodes regularly bringing in viewing figures in the millions.

One of Our Girl's biggest selling points is the ever-changing line-up of characters we get to meet and get invested in.

Now, after two years away from our screens, Our Girl is back for a long-awaited fourth series and brings with it one of the biggest cast shake-ups we've seen so far as Michelle Keegan's Georgie Lane is joined by a host of new faces.

One of the most prominent new cast members in episode 2 is Dr Antonio, a hunky new character who fans have already fallen for.

Our Girl series 4 on BBC One

After the two-part series 3, Our Girl returned to our screens on March 25th for its long-awaited fourth series.

Not only does Michelle Keegan return as Georgie Lane but the series is also her last on the show as she'll be stepping down after the new batch of six episodes.

But while Michelle Keegan may be leaving, a whole host of acting talent is stepping up to debut in the series including new medic Mimi, played by Ackley Bridge star Amy-Leigh Hickman, as well as a selection of other new faces including American doctor, Antonio.

Who plays Dr Antonio in Our Girl?

The actor playing Dr Antonio in Our Girl is Josh Bowman.

Not much had been revealed about Dr Antonio before his appearance in episode 2 but the American doctor has clearly proven popular not only with fans but also Michelle Keegan's Georgie Lane as the pair seems have quite the connection already.

The 32-year-old English actor playing Dr Antionio, Josh Bowman, has been on the acting path for some time already but started out playing rugby.

At the age of 18, he played professionally, albeit briefly, for Saracens before suffering two dislocated shoulder injuries in the space of a year, which resulted in him being released and saw him turn his attention to acting.

Josh Bowman: Films and TV

Josh Bowman's acting debut came in 2007 when he appeared in the Nickelodeon kids' series Genie in the House.

Since then, Josh has gone on to appear in almost 20 acting roles, the pinnacle of which have included Time After Time, Doctor Who, where he appeared in the episode titled Rosa, and the US TV series Revenge, where he appeared in almost 80 episodes in what is his biggest role to date.

Josh Bowman is set to play a key role in Our Girl series 4 which continues on Tuesday evenings at 9pm on BBC One until the six-episode series comes to an end on April 28th.