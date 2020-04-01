Arsenal star Martinelli voted sixth-best teenage talent in the world

There are five more exciting teenagers than the Arsenal star it seems.

For £6 million, what a find Gabriel Martinelli was by Arsenal.

The 18-year-old Brazilian sensation has established himself as one of the sport's most exciting talents after scoring 10 goals for the Gunners across all competitions during his debut season.

Against Chelsea in January, Martinelli ran virtually the length of the pitch and casually slotted home an equaliser for Arsenal in their 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

It was moments like that which led to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp calling him the talent of the century earlier this season.

Yep, Martinelli is one of the best teenagers around but, according to a vote by journalists across 39 countries, he isn't even in the top five.

Goal released their NxGn list of 50 of the game's most exciting prospects this week, and Martinelli was voted the sixth-best player.

Ahead of Martinelli were Eduardo Camavinga [5th], Reinier, Mason Greenwood of Manchester United, Ansu Fati and Real Madrid sensation Rodrygo in top spot.

Will Arsenal fans care? They might argue that he should be one or two places higher, but ultimately it doesn't matter.

The North Londoners have one of the planet's most electric young players and for £6 million - £34 million less than what Real paid for Rodrygo - it's a staggeringly good piece of business all the same.