Arne and Carlos create quarantine knitting challenge: Knit along with these patterns!

Quarantineers, ready your knitting needles. We have a new challenge for you.

Everyone is looking for the best ways to stay occupied while the world goes into lockdown. From baking and yoga to TikTok challenges and binge-watching TV, there are multiple ways to keep yourself entertained.

Now more than ever, there is a wealth of resources online to help you develop a new skill. And if you were looking for a place to start knitting, then we've found just the place.

Scandinavian designers Arne and Carlos have created a knitting challenge, so you can keep yourselves busy the coming weeks by following along!

Who are Arne and Carlos?

Arne Nerjordet and Carlos Zachrison are designers, textile artists and authors. They create under the name ARNE & CARLOS, which they established back in 2002.

Together, Arne and Carlos create knitwear, homeware, crafts, plus crafting books. A majority of their work is influenced by their Scandinavian heritage.

You can find out more about the pair and visit their shop on their website.

Arne and Carlos's quarantine knitting challenge

The first week of the knitting challenge kicked off back on Monday, March 23rd.

They release clues to the week's patterns day by day. Every weekday, a part/pattern will be revealed. Week 1 has parts 1 to 5, week 2 has parts 6 to 10, and so on.

So far, the weeks have not started on Mondays exclusively. For example, week 2 was published on Friday, March 27th and week 3 was published on Tuesday, March 31st. But they release five parts for each week, meaning you can do one part every day.

Start on week 1 here. You can find week 2 and week 3.

Arne and Carlos have also released a KAL (knit along) podcast and YouTube video you can watch each day!

Join the Facebook group for knitting solidarity

Knitting is no easy feat, and so to help all those first-timers, Arne and Carlos have created a specific quarantine knitting group on Facebook. This is so people can chat about the patterns, offer tips, or just post their best creations for compliments!

So far, the group has over 11,400 members.

You can find the Facebook group here.

