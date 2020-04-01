Are car washes closed? Here's what you need to know

Lots of services are unavailable right now, but are car washes closed?

Even in times like these, you can't help but notice if your car needs a clean...

With everything going on, many businesses have temporarily closed their doors for the safety of both the public and the staff.

Everybody is eagerly awaiting updates, with Boris Johnson's recent speech instructing us only to leave the house if absolutely necessary, with notable exceptions being for work (if it cannot be done at home), shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible and exercise once a day, although this must be done alone or with members of your household.

However, with many people being off work, boredom is inevitably becoming a problem.

It's wise to keep as busy as you can while still respecting government guidelines, but it's worth knowing where you can and can't go.

So, are car washes closed?

Are car washes closed?

No, automatic car washes are still open. However, hand car washing services are prohibited to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

This is because washing cars is not considered essential work in the shadow of a pandemic.

This was reported by Forecourt Trader, who included that the Car Wash Association (CWA) - after discussions with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) - had come to the conclusion that automatic car washes are safe.

They addressed: "Automatic Car Washes (ACW) by definition do not involve the use of forecourt staff (other than very occasional for refilling chemicals etc when the equipment is isolated), or when paying, which may also involve fuel and/or shop goods if there is no card payment facility available."

"You must stay at home" UK PM Boris Johnson announces tighter measures to tackle spread of coronavirus



He says to only leave home if:



- Shopping

- One form of exercise a day

- Any medical need

- Travelling to and from work - only when necessaryhttps://t.co/G4a8WnHHAA pic.twitter.com/Hoeza1pcjk — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 23, 2020

Automatic car washes may prove important

Such services are likely to help retailers get through these tough times.

According to the earlier source, CWA chairman Brian Madderson expressed: “An ACW can provide much-needed income during the coronavirus lockdown which will help independent petrol retailers with essential income to sustain operations.”

Since the lockdown, there have been some reports of police shutting down hand car wash services, with My London noting a case in Park Royal, in which ten staff were continuing operations while the boss remained at home.

