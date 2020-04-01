April fish: Where to get snapping turtle in Animal Crossing New Horizons

A guide for how and where to get the April fish, snapping turtle, in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Nintendo's Animal Crossing New Horizons has been out for longer than a week and its first event has begun thanks to the arrival of April. This means fans can participate in a brand new Bunny Day event until the 12th, but it also means that there are a bunch of new fish to catch such as the snapping turtle. If you're having difficulty catching this prized fishy, here you'll discover how and where to get it.

As previously mentioned, there are a bunch of new fish for you to catch in April for Animal Crossing New Horizons. Unfortunately, this also means that some such as the sturgeon and stringfish have left the ponds meaning you cannot get them until they return or unless you time travel (a.k.a. cheating to the more sensitive).

For those of you who are specifically seeking the snapping turtle to add to your museum, below you'll find a guide for what time it appears and how to get it.

What time can you catch snapping turtle in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

The time you can catch snapping turtle in Animal Crossing New Horizons is between 21:00 and 04:00.

This means that you have to fish underneath the thick blanket of darkness despite the dangers that come with night-time skinny dipping ala Jaws.

In addition to only being able to catch the snapping turtle at night, you can also only catch it during the following months for the Northern Hemisphere:

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

How to catch the snapping turtle in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You can catch a snapping turtle by fishing in a river in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Remember that a snapping turtle can only be caught between 21:00 and 04:00, and also remember to bring fish bait with you.

When it comes to shadow size, you'll want to seek out medium-sized fish as opposed to tiny ones.

Once a suitably sized fish begins to nibble on your line, only press A when it takes a proper bite. And no, you don't need to hammer the A button afterwards.

You won't always catch the snapping turtle as you could get junk and other fish, but the above strategy is the way you'll eventually capture and add it to your museum.

Snapping turtle price in Animal Crossing New Horizons

The selling price for a snapping turtle in Animal Crossing New Horizons is 5,000 bells.

Donating it to the museum on your first capture is the obvious thing to do, but when you catch more you'll want to sell them all to the Nooks for the aforementioned price.