Easter Egg hunt: How to find Bunny Day egg types in Animal Crossing New Horizons

A guide for how to find all of the egg types for the Bunny Day Easter Egg hunt in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

April has finally arrived after a March that seemed to last forever, and with the new month comes Animal Crossing New Horizons' first event, Bunny Day. This event lasts from now until April 12th, and it tasks you with an Easter Egg hunt to find a bunch of different egg types to craft special recipes. If you're finding it difficult to hunt down each type of egg, here you'll discover how to get them.

In order to start the Bunny Day festivities, you must first ensure that you have downloaded the latest update and that your date and time is in synchronisation with the internet. Furthermore, when returning to your Animal Crossing New Horizons island, you must also find a yellow bunny who - if we're honest - is rather creepy and would probably be the scariest animatronic in Five Nights At Freddy's.

Once you've found and spoken to the most definitely sinister and creepy Zipper, you'll then be able to roam your island in search of different Easter Egg types to craft Bunny Day recipes such as a table and bed.

What are the different types of Easter Eggs in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

There are six different egg types for you to get in the Easter Egg hunt for Animal Crossing New Horizons:

Earth Eggs

Sky Eggs

Stone Eggs

Leaf Eggs

Water Eggs

Wood Eggs

As previously mentioned, these different type of eggs will be necessary for crafting items that are exclusive to the Bunny Day event.

You can get event-themed recipes by shooting down balloons in the sky, finding washed up bottles on the beach, speaking to villagers, talking to Zipper, and by progressing.

How to find Easter Eggs in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You'll be able to find Easter Eggs in Animal Crossing New Horizons by scouring your island in search of them.

Earth eggs can be found by digging up the star-shaped cracks which commonly mark fossils, meanwhile sky eggs can be gotten by shooting down balloons with presents. Yes, this does mean you'll need a slingshot so you can become Bart Simpson.

Stone eggs are found by whacking stones with an axe or shovel, Leaf Eggs grow on hardwood trees, and water eggs are prized from the sea as well as any pond and river. When it comes to water eggs, you'll want to only seek out medium shadow sized fish.

Lastly, wood eggs are found by hitting trees with a flimsy or stone axe. Don't use an iron axe as you'll just cause your tree to go timber after three hits.

If you're in a rush to catch every egg and you don't want to time travel or wait for the next day, you can always visit mysterious islands via Nook ticket miles. However, know in advance that sky eggs and balloons with presents won't be found on any mysterious bit of land.