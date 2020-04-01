Quick links

'Absolutely convinced': Aston Villa legend names one player certain to be sold

Danny Owen
Andy Gray of Aston Villa is voted both Player and Young Player of the Year. \ Mandatory Credit: Tony Duffy
Dean Smith's Aston Villa are facing the almost impossible task of keeping Jack Grealish from joining a Premier League giant like Liverpool or Man United.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa legend Andy Gray is ‘absolutely convinced’ that Jack Grealish will be on his way out of the club this summer, speaking to BeIN Sports.

Though this homegrown starlet-turned-talismanic captain found himself on the back pages for all the wrong reasons this week, the 2019/20 campaign has still been one to be proud of for a midfielder who has finally established himself amongst the Premier League’s elite.

Villa may be stuck in the relegation zone as it stands but, without Grealish, they would surely be rivalling Norwich City for the wooden spoon and bottom place.

 

In fact, this enigmatic number ten has been so impressive that he has emerged as the top summer target for an exciting and upwardly mobile Manchester United side (MEN). Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have also been mentioned as a potential destination via Calciomercato.

And Gray is pretty much certain that he won’t be seeing much more of Grealish strutting his stuff in claret and blue.

"Jack Grealish will go this summer, I am absolutely convinced. And he will go to a top, top club,” says the former striker, who scored prolifically in four years at Villa Park and helped them win the 1977 League Cup.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on March 01, 2020 in London, England.

"Part off the reason he is still at Villa is because he wanted to stay at Villa and help them out of the Championship.

"If somebody had come in with a £60 million offer he would have gone.”

Liverpool can certainly be classed as a ‘top, top club’ these days and Jurgen Klopp’s side could potentially reach even loftier heights with a player of Grealish’s infinite potential in their midst.

If there is one criticism that can be levelled at the current Premier League leaders, it’s that their midfield is a little light on creativity and cutting edge.

Jack Grealish of Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park on January 12, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

