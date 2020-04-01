'Absolutely convinced': Aston Villa legend names one player certain to be sold

Dean Smith's Aston Villa are facing the almost impossible task of keeping Jack Grealish from joining a Premier League giant like Liverpool or Man United.

Aston Villa legend Andy Gray is ‘absolutely convinced’ that Jack Grealish will be on his way out of the club this summer, speaking to BeIN Sports.

Though this homegrown starlet-turned-talismanic captain found himself on the back pages for all the wrong reasons this week, the 2019/20 campaign has still been one to be proud of for a midfielder who has finally established himself amongst the Premier League’s elite.

Villa may be stuck in the relegation zone as it stands but, without Grealish, they would surely be rivalling Norwich City for the wooden spoon and bottom place.

In fact, this enigmatic number ten has been so impressive that he has emerged as the top summer target for an exciting and upwardly mobile Manchester United side (MEN). Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have also been mentioned as a potential destination via Calciomercato.

And Gray is pretty much certain that he won’t be seeing much more of Grealish strutting his stuff in claret and blue.

"Jack Grealish will go this summer, I am absolutely convinced. And he will go to a top, top club,” says the former striker, who scored prolifically in four years at Villa Park and helped them win the 1977 League Cup.

"Part off the reason he is still at Villa is because he wanted to stay at Villa and help them out of the Championship.

"If somebody had come in with a £60 million offer he would have gone.”

Liverpool can certainly be classed as a ‘top, top club’ these days and Jurgen Klopp’s side could potentially reach even loftier heights with a player of Grealish’s infinite potential in their midst.

If there is one criticism that can be levelled at the current Premier League leaders, it’s that their midfield is a little light on creativity and cutting edge.