'Absolute fortunes': Alex Rae reacts as tycoon steps up at Rangers

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have Douglas Park at the wheel at board level for now.

Alex Rae has told The Scottish Sun that Rangers fans need not worry about Douglas Park stepping up as chairman in light of Dave King's departure.

The Ibrox club was rocked last week by King's decision to step down from his role.

Subscribe

He had spent five years as Rangers chairman and the South Africa-based businessman had already revealed earlier this season that he would be leaving.

Park, a motor group tycoon, has been named as King's successor on an interim basis.

With Scottish football on hiatus at the moment and outside investment put on hold, these are worrying times for Rangers fans and King's exit only adds to the concern.

But the Gers' former midfielder Rae has told The Scottish Sun that the club remains in safe hands, pointing to Park's success as a businessman as evidence.

"You’re talking about one of the most successful businessmen in Scotland. You look at his company, he turns over hundreds of millions a year. I don’t think it’s anything to worry about," said Rae.

"I think we’re in safe hands at the moment and it’s a case of where we go from here on in. You’ve got a guy who is a very sharp operator. The whole franchise that they have and bus companies, they turn over absolute fortunes."

Prior to this pandemic, The Record reported that Stuart Gibson would pump £20 million into the light Blues but it remains to be seen what happens with that.

Rangers already owed £11 million and with a loss of revenue due to Scottish football being suspended, and Gibson's investment likely on hold, there is still reason to be worried but, as Rae said, Park is as shrewd as they come and a solution will be no doubt be found.