£75m man suggests he absolutely loved scoring against Everton

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk scored on his debut against Everton back in 2018.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk has said that he loved scoring against Everton on his debut for the Reds.

Van Dijk got his Liverpool career off to the perfect start back in 2018 after his £75 million transfer (Telegraph), when he netted the winner in a Merseyside derby during his first appearance.

And in a Twitter question and answer session yesterday, Van Dijk suggested that he still remembers his first goal for the club.

An unbelievable way to start my life at Anfield — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

Liverpool have completely dominated Everton in Merseyside derbies in recent years.

The Toffees have not come out on top against their local rivals since 2010, with Liverpool only seemingly becoming more dominant in recent years.

Liverpool have left the rest of the Premier League trailing in their wake this term.

The Reds have established a 25 point lead at the top of the table, and they are well on course to win their first Premier League title, if the campaign restarts again.

Everton, meanwhile, are in 12th place as things stand.