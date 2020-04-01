Quick links

£75m man suggests he absolutely loved scoring against Everton

John Verrall
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk scored on his debut against Everton back in 2018.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk has said that he loved scoring against Everton on his debut for the Reds.

Van Dijk got his Liverpool career off to the perfect start back in 2018 after his £75 million transfer (Telegraph), when he netted the winner in a Merseyside derby during his first appearance.

And in a Twitter question and answer session yesterday, Van Dijk suggested that he still remembers his first goal for the club.

Liverpool have completely dominated Everton in Merseyside derbies in recent years.

The Toffees have not come out on top against their local rivals since 2010, with Liverpool only seemingly becoming more dominant in recent years.

 

Liverpool have left the rest of the Premier League trailing in their wake this term.

The Reds have established a 25 point lead at the top of the table, and they are well on course to win their first Premier League title, if the campaign restarts again.

Everton, meanwhile, are in 12th place as things stand.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

