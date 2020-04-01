Quick links

Liverpool

£40m star voted the best teen in the world, two years after Liverpool offer

Shane Callaghan
Rodrygo of Brazil's Santos, celebrates his goal against Uruguay's Nacional, during their 2018 Copa Libertadores football match held at Arena Pacaembu, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 15,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool made an offer for the teenage sensation in 2018.

Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's 6th goal during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Galatasaray at Bernabeu on November 06, 2019 in...

Well, at least Liverpool tried to sign Rodrygo Goes.

The Real Madrid sensation has got better and better since joining the Spanish giants in a £40 million deal from Santos last summer.

Rodrygo scored a perfect hat-trick on his full Champions League debut for Real earlier this season, and it must hurt Liverpool to see the Brazilian dazzling.

That's because the Reds made an offer to sign him two years ago when he was still at Santos, according to his agent [Team Talk].

 

And now Rodrygo has just been named as the world's best teenager.

Goal released their NxGn list of 50 of the game's most exciting young talents, as voted for by journalists from 39 countries across the globe.

And Rodrygo was voted as the best of the bunch, beating Barcelona's Ansu Fati in second and third-placed Mason Greenwood of Manchester United.

It might've simply been a bad time for the Reds, who were nowhere near winning the Premier League and had just lost to Real in the final of the Champions League.

Things are different now, and Anfield is arguably the more attractive destination for any young player.

You couldn't really say that Liverpool missed out on him because, as mentioned, his agent claimed that they tried, but that isn't to say that it won't sting to see him dazzle over the coming years nonetheless.

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Rodrygo (L) celebrates with Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Real...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch