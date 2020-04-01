£40m star voted the best teen in the world, two years after Liverpool offer

Liverpool made an offer for the teenage sensation in 2018.

Well, at least Liverpool tried to sign Rodrygo Goes.

The Real Madrid sensation has got better and better since joining the Spanish giants in a £40 million deal from Santos last summer.

Rodrygo scored a perfect hat-trick on his full Champions League debut for Real earlier this season, and it must hurt Liverpool to see the Brazilian dazzling.

That's because the Reds made an offer to sign him two years ago when he was still at Santos, according to his agent [Team Talk].

And now Rodrygo has just been named as the world's best teenager.

Goal released their NxGn list of 50 of the game's most exciting young talents, as voted for by journalists from 39 countries across the globe.

And Rodrygo was voted as the best of the bunch, beating Barcelona's Ansu Fati in second and third-placed Mason Greenwood of Manchester United.

It might've simply been a bad time for the Reds, who were nowhere near winning the Premier League and had just lost to Real in the final of the Champions League.

Things are different now, and Anfield is arguably the more attractive destination for any young player.

You couldn't really say that Liverpool missed out on him because, as mentioned, his agent claimed that they tried, but that isn't to say that it won't sting to see him dazzle over the coming years nonetheless.