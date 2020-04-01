Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

£25m Liverpool star set to leave, Klopp already has replacement

Shane Callaghan
Adam Lallana of Liverpool reacts during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could Curtis Jones be Adam Lallana's replacement at Liverpool next season and beyond?

Adam Lallana of Liverpool celebrates at full time during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 7, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Adam Lallana might well have played his last game for Liverpool.

If the 2019-20 season resumes, it won't be until July [Football London] and that will be after Lallana's contract has expired.

The former Southampton star, a £25 million signing in 2014, is available on a free transfer from June and if Liverpool wanted to keep him, an extension would've been tabled by now.

Clearly a lot of players around Europe are out of contract in June, so perhaps an agreement can be reached for them to stay at their clubs until the current season has finished following the pandemic that has disrupted sporting events around the world.

 

But long term, the 31-year-old has no future at Anfield, though Jurgen Klopp might already have a replacement for the England international.

This has been a brilliant season for the Reds, who have a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League, but the emergence of Curtis Jones has also been a huge positive.

The 19-year-old scored the winning penalty in a League Cup victory over Arsenal, and later scored a stunner to knock Everton out of the FA Cup.

Jones, like Lallana, is an attacking midfielder and it would be a big shame if Klopp signed a ready-made replacement rather than promote the Melwood product, like he did with Rhian Brewster when Daniel Sturridge left last summer.

It's still very early days, but the evidence so far is that Jones is definitely one to watch going forward and maybe, just maybe, he stands to benefit if and when Lallana is gone.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch