£25m Liverpool star set to leave, Klopp already has replacement

Could Curtis Jones be Adam Lallana's replacement at Liverpool next season and beyond?

Adam Lallana might well have played his last game for Liverpool.

If the 2019-20 season resumes, it won't be until July [Football London] and that will be after Lallana's contract has expired.

The former Southampton star, a £25 million signing in 2014, is available on a free transfer from June and if Liverpool wanted to keep him, an extension would've been tabled by now.

Clearly a lot of players around Europe are out of contract in June, so perhaps an agreement can be reached for them to stay at their clubs until the current season has finished following the pandemic that has disrupted sporting events around the world.

But long term, the 31-year-old has no future at Anfield, though Jurgen Klopp might already have a replacement for the England international.

This has been a brilliant season for the Reds, who have a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League, but the emergence of Curtis Jones has also been a huge positive.

The 19-year-old scored the winning penalty in a League Cup victory over Arsenal, and later scored a stunner to knock Everton out of the FA Cup.

Jones, like Lallana, is an attacking midfielder and it would be a big shame if Klopp signed a ready-made replacement rather than promote the Melwood product, like he did with Rhian Brewster when Daniel Sturridge left last summer.

It's still very early days, but the evidence so far is that Jones is definitely one to watch going forward and maybe, just maybe, he stands to benefit if and when Lallana is gone.