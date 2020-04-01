Star would be crazy to join Liverpool over Arsenal

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked to signing the same player.

Liverpool might be challenging Arsenal for a player during the next transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the reigning European champions want to bring Layvin Kurzawa to Anfield during the summer.

This comes a couple of months after Arsenal were reported to have already agreed a deal with the Paris Saint-Germain defender [France Football], who is available for free soon.

And as crazy as it sounds, the Gunners could sign him ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side, if both are genuinely interested. It makes a lot more sense.

There can be no question that Liverpool are a much better side than Mikel Arteta's team, evident by the fact they're only the 42 points ahead of them in the Premier League table, but that's exactly why Kurzawa should favour a move to North London.

The 27-year-old, who earns £102,000 per week [Silly Season], has been a bit-part player in the French capital this season, starting nine Ligue 1 games. Surely he wants regular football and that's a lot more likely at the Emirates than it is at Liverpool, who have a certain Andy Robertson as their left-back.

Arteta hasn't got a bad left-back in Kieran Tierney either, but he remains unproven in the Premier League following an injury-hit first season in England after joining from Celtic last summer.

Is Robertson a better left-back than Kurzawa? Almost certainly. Is Tierney? Well, not until he proves it.

The PSG star would play no more regularly under Klopp than he already does in Paris, but that might not be the case at Arsenal.