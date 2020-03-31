Quick links

'Wow': £30m PL star raves about how good Liverpool are after playing them this season

Max Aarons of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on December 28, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side took on Norwich City on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Max Aarons of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Aston Villa at Carrow Road on October 05, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Norwich City defender Max Aarons has admitted to the Byline Podcast that he was amazed by the quality of Liverpool after coming up against them on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Norwich were handed the unenviable task of taking on Liverpool in their first game back in the top-flight, and the Reds ran out 4-1 winners on the day.

Norwich were simply unable to cope with Liverpool’s attack on that occasion.

And Aarons admits that after the game he was stunned by just how good Jurgen Klopp’s side were.

 

“The first game of the season was against Liverpool, we’d just walked out, started playing and we had a few chances,” the £30 million full-back (Daily Mail) said.

“About 10 minutes into it they started to really turn it on and the tempo they were moving the ball was something I’d never experienced.

“The tempo was so quick and I remember having Robertson running at me, Wijnaldum running past the back four. We were 4-0 down at half-time and I thought to myself ‘wow, this is the level that we should be aspiring to get to’.

“The game ended up finishing 4-1 and I remember saying to Ben Godfrey, ‘wow, this is very sharp and this is the top level’.”

Max Aarons of Norwich City celebrates after Jamal Lewis scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Leicester City at Carrow Road on February 28,...

Liverpool’s attacking quality has been proven this season, as Klopp’s side are sat 25 points clear at the top of the league.

The Reds have blitzed past many of their opponents, with the speed of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah causing defenders all sorts of problems.

Norwich, meanwhile, have struggled over the course of the campaign, and are now fighting against the drop.

The Canaries are currently sat at the bottom of the Premier League table, and are six points away from safety.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

