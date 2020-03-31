Willian makes transfer claim, amid Arsenal and Tottenham rumour

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the Brazilian winger.

Willian has given Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur quite a major boost, it seems.

The Telegraph reported earlier this month that both North London clubs would be interested in signing the Chelsea winger this summer.

Willian is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in a few months and Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly keen on what would be a bit of a bargain, given the Brazilian's pedigree and experience.

Thing is, Bayern Munich have also been touted to join the race in what would be a big blow to either Spurs or the Gunners, given that the Bundesliga side are a bigger club than both.

But it looks like the 31-year-old might be staying in the Premier League, having told ESPN that he doesn't intend to move abroad, even if the prospect is attractive to him.

He said: "My desire is to stay in the Premier League, but I don't rule out playing in other leagues, no."

If you're a Tottenham fan, this is particularly interesting.

Firstly, Spurs are more likely to pay Willian's £120,000-a-week salary [Spotrac] after Raul Sanllehi was forced to lower the wage bill by over £40 million per year [Football London] at the Emirates Stadium last summer.

But also, the former Shakhtar Donetsk star has history with Tottenham and ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, who he referred to as his 'friend' in an interview back in 2018 [The Sun].

If the player wants to stay in the Premier League, and the Lilywhites are legitimately interested, then a reunion with Mourinho can't be discounted.