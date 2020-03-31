'Will replace Pepe': Fans react to rumours Arsenal want their player

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be interested in snapping up Chelsea winger Willian.

Chelsea fans do not appear to be bothered about the possibility of Arsenal signing Willian off them.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal want to snap up the Brazilian winger, who could be available on a free transfer.

Willian’s contract at Chelsea is due to expire in the summer, and Mikel Arteta’s side are keen to take advantage of the situation.

But Blues fans have suggested that they are unconcerned that Willian could join one of their London rivals.

Will replace pepe instantly — Skadaddy (@ChelsXxXC9) March 30, 2020

Our retirement home — KK AT (@KobbieTK11) March 30, 2020

Thought they had Pepe — (@CarefreeRLC12) March 30, 2020

Retirement home for all our players you win trophies here

earn big money here

Then just go and chill enjoy your retirement where u have no pressure of winning trophies

No pressure of being in the top 4 — Karan Arora (@cfc2608) March 30, 2020

Ah, our players' retirement home. — Dubrizio Romano (@Sarav61565716) March 30, 2020

Ahh the retirement home come in clutch Always saving a big club — (@CFCLamps_) March 30, 2020

Please and thank you. — CFCrenzs (@CFCTrenzs_) March 30, 2020

Arsenal = Chelsea players retirement home. — allthingschels (@allthingschels1) March 30, 2020

If Willian was to join Arsenal he could add experience and skill to their front-line.

At the age of 31, Willian could still represent a good value for money addition, especially on a free transfer.

The wide-man actually was one of Chelsea’s better performers over the early part of the season, but his form has dipped more recently.

Arsenal have signed a number of former players from Chelsea in recent times, with David Luiz and Petr Cech both leaving Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium.