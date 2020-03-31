Quick links

'Will replace Pepe': Fans react to rumours Arsenal want their player

Willian of Chelsea battles for possession with Mason Holgate of Everton during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 08, 2020 in London,...
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be interested in snapping up Chelsea winger Willian.

Willian of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 8th March 2020.

Chelsea fans do not appear to be bothered about the possibility of Arsenal signing Willian off them.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal want to snap up the Brazilian winger, who could be available on a free transfer.

 

Willian’s contract at Chelsea is due to expire in the summer, and Mikel Arteta’s side are keen to take advantage of the situation.

But Blues fans have suggested that they are unconcerned that Willian could join one of their London rivals.

If Willian was to join Arsenal he could add experience and skill to their front-line.

At the age of 31, Willian could still represent a good value for money addition, especially on a free transfer.

The wide-man actually was one of Chelsea’s better performers over the early part of the season, but his form has dipped more recently.

Arsenal have signed a number of former players from Chelsea in recent times, with David Luiz and Petr Cech both leaving Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium.

