Why is Spiderman not on Disney Plus? How to watch Marvel movie online

Two Spider-man films are missing from the newly-launched Disney Plus channel, but why?

Disney Plus is finally available to UK viewers, around four months after its launch on the other side of the Atlantic.

Some would say the timing is perfect, coinciding with a period in which many people are either working from home or not at all amid the ongoing global health crisis.

But while the channel has now arrived, it did so a little incomplete.

Among the notable absentees are a trio of films from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

But, if Marvel are owned by Disney (which they are), then why are the Spider-Man movies, Homecoming and Far From Home, missing from Plus?

Why is Spiderman not on Disney Plus?

For the simple reason that Sony currently own the rights.

And, as quoted by CNet last year, the Disney Plus head of content and marketing Ricky Strauss explained how the situation is unlikely to change soon - although he failed to rule it out.



"We love our friends at Sony. But right now we don't have plans ... to have Spider Man live action movies on Disney Plus," he said. "But who knows what can happen in the future."

Which Marvel films are on Disney Plus?

20 out of 23 (Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, Marvel's The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame) with the aforementioned Spider-man films and The Incredible Hulk (2008) being the only exceptions for similar reasons - although rights to the former are currently owned by Universal Pictures.

How to watch Spider-man: Homecoming and Far From Home online and elsewhere?

For fans wanting to tick-off every MCU film in a movie marathon, The Incredible Hulk is available to buy or rent digitally on YouTube and Google Play (from £2.49), as well as a host of other outlets.

Alternatively, you can purchase the DVD of each movie from places like Amazon, either individually or as part of a set.

The same can also be said for The Incredible Hulk.