Who plays Prof in Our Girl? Hollyoaks veteran Nico Mirallegro joins BBC military drama

BBC One's Our Girl has returned to our screens and features several new cast members.

Our Girl has been one of the most popular shows on BBC One in recent years with episodes regularly bringing in viewing figures in the millions.

One of Our Girl's biggest selling points is the ever-changing line-up of characters we get to meet and get invested in.

Now, after two years away from our screens, Our Girl is back for a long-awaited fourth series and brings with it one of the biggest cast shake-ups we've seen so far as Michelle Keegan's Georgie Lane is joined by a host of new faces.

One of the most prominent new cast members in episode 1 is Prof, a new recruit to 2 Section but just who plays him?

Our Girl series 4 on BBC One

After the two-part series 3, Our Girl returned to our screens on March 25th for its long-awaited fourth series.

Not only does Michelle Keegan return as Georgie Lane but the series is also her last on the show as she'll be stepping down after the new batch of six episodes.

But while Michelle Keegan may be leaving, a whole host of acting talent is stepping up to debut in the series including new medic Mimi, played by Ackley Bridge star Amy-Leigh Hickman, as well as a selection of other new faces including former school teacher, Prof.

Who plays Prof in Our Girl?

Prof is played by Nico Mirallegro.

Long-term fans of the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks will surely recognise Nico Mirallego as he played Barry 'Newt' Newton in over 200 episodes of the series between 2007 and 2010.

Nico Mirallegro, who is currently 29 years old, was born in the Greater Manchester town of Heywood, near Rochdale.

Nico's father is Italian while his mother is from Ireland. As well as growing up in Greater Manchester, he also spent time living in Spain with his father after his parents separated and, as a result, can speak both Italian and Spanish.

According to a 2013 article in The Guardian, Nico "fell into acting" after following his sister, Claudia, to improv classes which eventually led Nico to enrol at the Manchester School of Acting.

Nico Mirallegro: Films and TV

Nico Mirallegro made his acting debut on the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks when he was just 16 years old.

In the 13 years since, Nico has gone on to appear over 35 acting roles to date.

The biggest of which have come in Upstairs Downstairs, The Village, the film The Habit of Beauty and Channel 5's ongoing series Penance.

Meanwhile, Our Girl, featuring Nico Mirallegro as Prof, continues on BBC One on Tuesday evenings at 9pm until the six-episode series comes to an end on April 28th.