Who is Will Sliney? How to take part in the Drawing Challenge on YouTube!

YouTube is blowing up with more and more kids drawing pictures during Will Sliney's videos...

Parents with young children have been thrust into an unprecedented situation across the UK during lockdown.

With schools shut for all children apart from those of key workers or those who are deemed vulnerable, parents are being asked to do a tricky juggling act.

Many will be charged with working from home while also entertaining and educating their children for an indefinite period of time.

It's hard to find enough activities to keep kids engaged all day every day but one man on YouTube is doing his bit to try and help children and parents in these unique times.

But who is Will Sliney? We've got all the info you need to know about the artist taking over YouTube and how you can take part in his challenge too...

Who is Will Sliney?

Will Sliney is an Irish illustration artist.

He has worked on Marvel's Fearless Defenders as well as Spider-Man 2099, among a host of other incredible projects during a great career.

Sliney has also created artwork for his boyhood football club, Everton and volunteers for the RNLI.

Now the Cork native is trying to help the new generation of artists - as well as those who just want to have a go at home!

What is the YouTube Drawing Challenge?

Sliney started the YouTube Drawing Challenge not long after schools were forced to close.

They are online lessons on how to draw their favourite characters, during which children draw along and sometimes send in their best efforts.

Sliney told the BBC: "“It’s all for a good reason. It’s all in really, really good spirits. One, it’s doing something creative that kids enjoy and they’re all learning from it, but two, it’s really helping the adults seeing the drawings that the kids are doing.

"You see how happy they are doing them. Everyone that’s shown a picture of themselves with the drawing, there seems to be a big smile on their face and you can’t help but feel good after seeing something like that.”

Make sure you're subscribed to his YouTube channel for the latest videos every day, and you can also catch up on any you've missed already!