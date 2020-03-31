Who is Walter the Cat? Famous feline from Leeds makes move from Twitter

A Twitter exchange between Walter's owners and a neighbour made the cat famous online.

Social media is one of the main ways many people are keeping themselves entertained as the UK enters its second week of lockdown.

Many of us like to see someone or something pretty random going viral to cheer us up and it's likely that's the case even moreso during these testing times.

Given most of us have been ordered to remain inside unless it is absolutely necessary to go out, it's a bit harder to go viral but one cat from Leeds managed that this weekend.

Walter the Cat has taken over Twitter and now he's moving onto Instagram but who is he? We've got all you need to know about the online sensation...

Who is Walter the Cat?

That's the question that Sian Cosgrove was also asking last week, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

24-year-old Sian had lived opposite a house with a black and white cat as a house pet for almost a year but realised she didn't know its name yet.

In normal circumstances, she might have gone around to her neighbour's house or it may have come up in a passing meeting in the street.

But in lockdown, she decided to get her question across in a different way.

In other news... the cat over the road is called Walter pic.twitter.com/loIHA2J4mH — Sian Cosgrove (@sian_cosgrove) March 29, 2020

How Walter the Cat went viral on Twitter

Sian wrote a sign and put it in her window asking 'what is the black and white cat called?'.

She said she had nicknamed him Eric, but the reply came back via another message at the window, 'Walter'.

Sian posted photo evidence of that exchange on Twitter and the tweet absolutely blew up and has well over one million likes already.

There was a further exchange where Sian said how 'handsome' Walter was and the tweet documenting that got over 100,000 likes as well.

How to follow Walter the Cat on Instagram

In the aftermath of the Twitter exchange, Walter's owners set up an account for him to make the move onto Instagram.

The username is @waltersobchat, and he has over 8,000 followers already!

That's the place to be for all your Walter updates if you can't get enough of this viral story.

Sian described Walter as 'majestic' and you can now see for yourself over on his new handle!