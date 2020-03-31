How to make Whipped Hot Cocoa: TikTok's tastiest chocolate trend explained

The latest trend from TikTok is definitely one you'll want to try at home.

Social media has been responsible for some weird and wonderful trends over the years.

Lately, however, it has been the ever-growing site TikTok that has been hogging the limelight with countless trends emerging from the site on a never-ending basis.

We've seen everything from challenges to dance videos appear over the past few months but the latest trend, following on the heels of the Whipped Coffee trend, takes TikTok into a new realm, food and drink.

This latest trend is being dubbed Whipped Hot Cocoa but what is it exactly and how can you make it?

SEE ALSO: TikTok's Whipped Coffee trend explained

Whipped Hot Cocoa on TikTok

TikTok's Whipped Hot Cocoa trend comes hot on the heels of the similarly named Whipped Coffee trend which saw wannabe baristas creating professional-style coffee without the big expensive equipment.

Now, TikTok is back at it with the food and drink tutorials but this time it's hot cocoa, rather than coffee, that's on the menu.

How to make Whipped Iced Chocolate

We'll get to the Hot Cocoa in a moment but the vast majority of TikTok users seem to be going for a chilled variety of the drink.

The method behind this tasty treat is as follows:

Start by mixing together two tablespoons of sugar and hot chocolate mix/cocoa with four tablespoons of whipping cream.

Then, whisk together the ingredients until you get a nice fluffy mixture either by hand or with an electronic whisk.

Add the creamy chocolate mix to the top of a glass/cup of milk laced with ice cubes.

Mix together and enjoy!

The YouTube account Yummy Yum has a handy video tutorial if you're struggling.

How to make Whipped Hot Cocoa

To change the drink from Iced Cocoa to Hot Cocoa is really rather simple and only requires one tweak to the method

Start by mixing together two tablespoons of sugar and hot chocolate mix/cocoa with four tablespoons of whipping cream.

Then, whisk together the ingredients until you get a nice fluffy mixture either by hand or with an electronic whisk.

Add the creamy chocolate mix to the top of a cup of hot milk.

Mix together and enjoy!

Optional flourishes may include a generous topping of whipped/squirty cream and marshmallows.

Check out more trends like this on TikTok.