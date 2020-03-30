Where is Zoe Ball this morning? Dermot O'Leary fills in for BBC Radio 2 presenter

The BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show continues to entertain us, but where is Zoe Ball this morning?

There sure are lots of changes being made at the moment...

With everything going on, entertainment has become more important than ever. Many have made friends with Netflix to keep them occupied, but one of the very best ways to maintain a sense of normality is the radio.

The beautiful thing about tuning into radio shows is that the presenters become friends of sorts. You listen to them regularly, and the act of listening almost takes on a social form. So, when your favourite personality suddenly goes amiss, you can't help but scratch your head a little.

Plenty of radio fans would declare Zoe Ball a fond favourite, so her absence from the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show has raised curiosity and concern.

Back in October 2018, she served as Chris Evans' replacement as he went over to Virgin Radio and she's been a friendly presence ever since taking over his duties in January 2019.

So, where was she today?

Where is Zoe Ball this morning?

According to The Sun, she is currently off work with sources saying that this is to "give Zoe a break."

However, it's currently uncertain how long she'll be absent from the show. She usually hosts the breakfast slot on weekdays; perhaps it's just a week off. We'll soon find out.

Whether it's a day, a week, two or even longer, we can be sure that we're in good hands for the meantime...

That's right, because Dermot O'Leary is filling in!

The 46-year-old presenter and TV personality joined the regulars - Tina Daheley, Richie Anderson, Mike Williams - to bring some great tunes to the show. The X Factor fans will be over the moon with the decision, and it's already been met with enthusiasm on Twitter.

Zoe Ball thanks the fans

With the UK in lockdown, Zoe Ball has weighed in on Twitter, thanking her fans for the support and sharing some thoughts.

In a tweet posted on Friday, March 27th 2020, she wrote: "We are ever grateful to all the listeners tuning in to the breakfast show this week. We have loved reading the messages for your loved ones & for the key workers who continue to support us in our hour of need. Thank you for lifting our hearts"

She continued: "Huge virtual love comin atcha from me and the prod squad. Remember the whole Radio 2 family are there for you 24/7. Stay golden superheroes. But most importantly #staysafe."

