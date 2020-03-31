What time is Boris Johnson's speech today? Stricter lockdown measures appear inevitable

Everybody is keen on updates, but what time is Boris Johnson's speech today?

Under current circumstances, it's perfectly understandable that the public wishes to keep as updated as possible.

We're all eager to do as much as we can to help prevent the further spread of Covid-19 and we have already seen measures become stricter over the last week or so.

In a recent statement, Boris Johnson implored us that we must only leave the house for work if only absolutely necessary and to shop for essentials, which must be done as infrequently as possible. Addressing exercise schedules, he outlined that we must limit going out for a walk etc. to once a day, and this must be done either alone or with another member of our households.

This is all to prevent the virus from reaching unaffected homes and reducing the colossal strain on the NHS.

Many were shocked to discover that the PM himself has tested positive for the virus, displaying mild symptoms, and with more information coming in the public is interested to hear whether his guidelines have been updated accordingly...

What time is Boris Johnson's speech today?

There hasn't been confirmation, but those who are interested in following the latest updates should tune in to BBC News at Six on BBC One.

Additionally, you can watch the news over on ITV at the same time.

In a recent tweet [see below], Boris expressed: "Thank you to the 20,000 former staff coming back to the NHS. And thank you to the 750,000 people who have volunteered to help vulnerable people through this crisis. We will get through it together. #Coronavirus #StayHomeSaveLives."

Thank you to the 20,000 former staff coming back to the NHS.



And thank you to the 750,000 people who have volunteered to help vulnerable people through this crisis.



We will get through it together.#Coronavirus #StayHomeSaveLives — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 30, 2020

Boris Johnson addresses lockdown measures

Reported by The Guardian on Sunday, March 29th 2020, it has been noted that the PM will warn every household that the outbreak is likely to worsen.

However, the main point to address is that he's more than willing to increase safety measures regarding the current lockdown to help save more lives.

The source includes that we will all receive a letter from Johnson informing us that the worst is yet to come: “From the start, we have sought to put in the right measures at the right time... we will not hesitate to go further if that is what the scientific and medical advice tells us we must do."

Continued: “It’s important for me to level with you – we know things will get worse before they get better. But we are making the right preparations, and the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal … That is why, at this moment of national emergency, I urge you, please, to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

