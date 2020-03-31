Westworld season 3, episode 3 explained: Who's inside Charlotte Hale's head?

Westworld season 3 is here with episode 3 reintroducing Charlotte Hale, but not quite as we remember.

Westworld had been absent from our screens for almost two years after last appearing in 2018.

Now, at long last, the head-spinning sci-fi western is back on our screens for its long-awaited third season.

Returning are a host of characters from the previous two seasons but in the case of Tessa Thompson's Charlotte Hale, there's something not quite right.

That's something that is explored heavily in the new season's third episode, which, it's safe to say, has left a lot of fans scratching their heads.

OVER ON DISNEY+: Fans will have to wait for The Mandalorian episode 4

Westworld season 3

Westworld season 3 arrived in the UK on March 16th, 2020 with the episode Parce Domine.

Rather than the conventional 10 episodes, season 3 is set to contain just eight episodes so fans will have to savour this new season even more before it concludes in early May.

Season 3 continues to primarily follow Delores as she works to infiltrate and dismantle the AI corporation, Incite. To do this, she's recruited a swathe of host-copies of other characters from the series, which is where the main mystery of episode 3 lies.

Episode 3 recap

Episode 3 continues to follow Delores as she and Caleb evade thugs who have been tracking them through the Rico app.

However, the primary focus of episode 3 is the returning Charlotte Hale, or should that be a host-copy of Charlotte Hale, after we last saw the real human version of her back in season 2, when she was dramatically shot and killed by none other than Delores.

Host-Charlotte's plotline in this episode is a bizarre one to say the least as she goes back to the home of real-Charlotte and becomes acquainted with the Hale family, even going as far as killing a paedophile who had been trying groom Charlotte's son, Nathan.

Who's inside Charlotte Hale?

While we know that Charlotte Hale is now a host-copy, there's still some debate over whose consciousness has been copied and pasted inside her head.

The general consensus among many fans is that it is Delores whose consciousness has been implanted into Charlotte after Delores killed the real Charlotte in season 2.

However, a large number of fans also suspect that it could, in fact, be Teddy's consciousness due to some of host-Charlotte's mannerisms.

For the time being at least, it's been left decidedly unexplained by the show itself and it'll no doubt be fascinating to see how host-Charlotte continues to deal with the situations she finds herself in.

Westworld continues here in the UK on Mondays on Sky Atlantic.