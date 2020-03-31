We found Drake’s baby momma on Instagram - get to know Sophie Brussaux

Who is the mother of rapper Drake's baby?
Lockdown across the UK has seen plenty of people spend far more time with their families than they were doing before.
That might be driving some people mad but it is also an unprecedented time in terms of reconnecting with loved ones and making sure you appreciate them.
It's a time to appreciate what's really important in life and it seems that even celebrities are capable of getting into the family spirit.
Drake has posted his first Instagram photos of his son and so has the mother of the young boy. We've found her Instagram for you and got all the info you need to get to know her.
-
View this post on Instagram
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.
Who is Drake's baby momma?
Her name is Sophie Brussaux.
Drake had tried to keep his son out of the public eye until posting the above snap on his Instagram.
And Sophie had done the same, until she followed suit with a series of photos of her baby boy online.
We've got them for you here!
View this post on Instagram
« Vivons heureux, vivons cachés » ...mais un peu d’amour dans ce monde de brutes, ça fait du bien. Je remercie Dieu tous les jours pour ma merveilleuse famille et mes amis, qui sont aussi ma famille même sans partager le même sang, et je vous souhaite à tous autant de bonheur et d’amour, de garder vos proches dans votre cœur en cette période difficile, qui aura une fin, on en ressortira tous plus forts. Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world . PS : all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired...but Adonis’s parents are really blonde
Is Sophie Brussaux on Instagram?
Yes she is!
Her Instagram name is @sophieknowsbetter, and you can follow her on Insta here.
She has 362,000 followers and the highlights within her stories contain links to merchandise and workout videos, among a range of other things.
It remains to be seen how often she will post pictures of her son now that her and Drake have broken the social media drought on that score.
-
Sophie Brussaux: Age, son and job
So who is Sophie Brussaux?
Her Instagram bio describes her as a painter, activist and Artistic Director for Arts Help, which is a 'creative community for artists, visual storytellers, and the new cultural economy.'
She is 30 years old and the Sun have offered details of one of her previous jobs here.
Adonis, her son with Drake, is now two years old and the pair are not still together.
According to Sophie's website, she is based in Bordeaux, France, in a studio from which she has produced award-winning art.
