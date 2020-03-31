We found Drake’s baby momma on Instagram - get to know Sophie Brussaux

Who is the mother of rapper Drake's baby?

Lockdown across the UK has seen plenty of people spend far more time with their families than they were doing before.

That might be driving some people mad but it is also an unprecedented time in terms of reconnecting with loved ones and making sure you appreciate them.

It's a time to appreciate what's really important in life and it seems that even celebrities are capable of getting into the family spirit.

Drake has posted his first Instagram photos of his son and so has the mother of the young boy. We've found her Instagram for you and got all the info you need to get to know her.

Who is Drake's baby momma?

Her name is Sophie Brussaux.

Drake had tried to keep his son out of the public eye until posting the above snap on his Instagram.

And Sophie had done the same, until she followed suit with a series of photos of her baby boy online.

We've got them for you here!

Is Sophie Brussaux on Instagram?

Yes she is!

Her Instagram name is @sophieknowsbetter, and you can follow her on Insta here.

She has 362,000 followers and the highlights within her stories contain links to merchandise and workout videos, among a range of other things.

It remains to be seen how often she will post pictures of her son now that her and Drake have broken the social media drought on that score.

Sophie Brussaux: Age, son and job

So who is Sophie Brussaux?

Her Instagram bio describes her as a painter, activist and Artistic Director for Arts Help, which is a 'creative community for artists, visual storytellers, and the new cultural economy.'

She is 30 years old and the Sun have offered details of one of her previous jobs here.

Adonis, her son with Drake, is now two years old and the pair are not still together.

According to Sophie's website, she is based in Bordeaux, France, in a studio from which she has produced award-winning art.