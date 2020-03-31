Quick links

Tottenham star right to have misgivings over way his career has been handled

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United in action
Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters expressed his frustration

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United in action

Kyle Walker-Peters spoke out this week about his frustration at a stop-start career.

The defender is on loan at Southampton, where he made one start, prior to the football break.

Walker-Peters referred back to his league debut for Spurs in 2017 in which he starred in a 2-0 away victory over Newcastle.

 

Days later Tottenham signed Serge Aurier, which along with Kieran Trippier returning from injury, saw Walker-Peters return to the sidelines.

Walker-Peters told Football London: "If you get man of the match [against Newcastle], you expect to start the next game, which was against Chelsea. I guess you can say that’s a lot to ask of a young player, but at the time I was really disappointed not to start.

"I never understood why I didn’t play much after I got man of the match, but the manager has to make decisions and what he thinks is best."

There are two sides to this. What Walker-Peters has done since, or what he hasn't done, has shown Spurs may have been right not to trust him.

Kyle Walker-Peters smiles during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 30, 2020 in Southampton, England.

He has not seized the opportunities he has been given since, certainly not in the past six months, and at Southampton he is yet to really get going.

But Walker-Peters would be forgiven for wondering whether his lackadaisical form in the past few months is an effect of a lack of chances between 2017 and 2019.

Serge Aurier was always a stop-gap signing, showing a lack of belief in Walker-Peters.

If Spurs had trusted him while he was young and fearless, he would likely be a better player now.

From a mental perspective, Walker-Peters needs to let go of this and believe in himself, rather than blame others. But his arguments about a lack of opportunities are fully justified.

Tottenham Hotspur's British defender Kyle Walker-Peters (L) controls the ball followed by AC Milan's Italian foward Patrick Cutrone during the International Champions Cup friendly football...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

