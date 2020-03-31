Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho would be the wrong manager for John Stones

Tottenham are being linked with a move for John Stones.

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with a move for Manchester City defender John Stones.

The Express report Spurs are competing to sign the England defender, with rivals Arsenal also interested, and a price of £50 million floated.

Stones is a talented yet error prone defender, and linking up with Jose Mourinho could be the last thing he needs.

While Mourinho is a manager who appreciates defensive talent, he also is short of patience.

Stones is in a similar position to Phil Jones at Manchester United, who Mourinho managed.

Jones was also regarded as a talented player, an England international, yet one who had failed to live up to his potential.

Under Mourinho, Stones' career began to nosedive further and one of his last contributions under him was to miss a penalty against Derby in a shootout.

After the game Mourinho told Talksport he knew his side were in trouble when Jones stepped up.

With the defender's confidence already fragile, it was not what Jones needed.

That's what Mourinho does. When everything is going well, he's happy, it's 'vintage Jose', but when results go against him, he begins to lash out at his players, with Tanguy Ndombele the latest star to find this out.

John Stones has been frequently criticised by the media while at City and the attention at Tottenham would be higher.

He needs a supportive manager, and Mourinho may struggle to show the centre-back his unconditional faith.