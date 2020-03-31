'This would be shocking, noooo': Some West Ham fans react to rumour they've heard

West Ham United are said to be interested in signing Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

West Ham United fans have suggested that they really don’t want David Moyes to sign Dejan Lovren from Liverpool.

TeamTalk have claimed that West Ham are eager to buy the Croatian defender, who looks set to leave Anfield in the summer.

Lovren is said to be keen on the idea of moving to London, with West Ham a possible option for him.

But Hammers supporters feel that Lovren would be a terrible addition to their squad.

no thanks this would be shocking — Stephen George Lott (@stephenlott) March 31, 2020

OMG no — Gill Berry (@GB_Hammer) March 31, 2020

Too old ....unless he's very cheap ...no thanks — ⚒david wilkinson⚒ (@wilko447) March 31, 2020

Offer him £80k per week to STAY at Liverpool — Russell Kirby (@rustyk1971) March 30, 2020

No thanks we don’t need the self proclaimed best defender in the world he’s not that good at all ! — Peter Crowe (@petercrowe511) March 30, 2020

Nooooo! — Phil Talbot (@Philtalbotasia) March 30, 2020

NO THANKS — costahammer (@costahammer) March 30, 2020

Lovren has failed to play regularly for Liverpool this term, with his performances in recent times often unconvincing.

The centre-back has not always been the most reliable of defenders since moving to Liverpool, and now has a reputation for being overly aggressive.

West Ham may be looking to strengthen their defence, but with Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop already at the club, it may be that Lovren wouldn’t be a starter for Moyes’s men if he was to arrive at the London Stadium.