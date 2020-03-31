Quick links

'This would be shocking, noooo': Some West Ham fans react to rumour they've heard

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on March 05, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
West Ham United are said to be interested in signing Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool at New Meadow on January 26, 2020 in Shrewsbury, England.

West Ham United fans have suggested that they really don’t want David Moyes to sign Dejan Lovren from Liverpool.

TeamTalk have claimed that West Ham are eager to buy the Croatian defender, who looks set to leave Anfield in the summer.

 

Lovren is said to be keen on the idea of moving to London, with West Ham a possible option for him.

But Hammers supporters feel that Lovren would be a terrible addition to their squad.

Lovren has failed to play regularly for Liverpool this term, with his performances in recent times often unconvincing.

The centre-back has not always been the most reliable of defenders since moving to Liverpool, and now has a reputation for being overly aggressive.

West Ham may be looking to strengthen their defence, but with Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop already at the club, it may be that Lovren wouldn’t be a starter for Moyes’s men if he was to arrive at the London Stadium.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

