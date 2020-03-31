The one drawback to Tottenham signing Youcef Atal

Tottenham are reported to still be keen on Youcef Atal.

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Youcef Atal, report French website Le Foot.

Atal would add depth to Tottenham at right-back and could become the club's first choice at the position.

One potential problem for a transfer is the fact Atal is scheduled to head to the African Nations Cup next January.

While all international tournaments may be scheduled to shift, there are no current plans for the 2021 finals to be shifted.

BBC Sport reported earlier this year the tournament in Cameroon will be held mid-season, after the 2019 finals in Egypt took place in the summer.

More suitable weather conditions were cited as the reason for the date change.

This throws a potential spanner in the works for Tottenham amid their pursuit of Atal.

Atal is a regular for Algeria, who will be among the favourites for the tournament.

Do Tottenham want to sign a player who could miss one month, potentially two, at a key part of the season?

While teams like Liverpool have this to factor in too, Tottenham would be choosing to take this conundrum on by pursuing Atal.

This is no one-off either, with the tournament taking place every two years.

Jose Moyurinho may go ahead, he signed Eric Bailly for Manchester United in 2016 and previously relied on Michael Essien and Didier Drogba for Chelsea.

But right-back is a position where Tottenham's options are thin on the ground, and Mourinho's reputation is somewhat reliant on a successful rebuild at Spurs.

He may choose to look at an alternative, a more surefire bet, who will not be scheduled to miss a key part of next season.