Sky pundit claims Arsenal man hasn't been a success & even his teammates are 'frustrated'

Not many players have divided opinion like Arsenal's Mesut Ozil.

Alan Smith believes Mesut Ozil hasn't been a success during his time at Arsenal and admitted that he has been 'immensely frustrated' by him, as he told Sky Sports.

Ozil has been a marmite-like figure for the majority of his Arsenal career, as the talent has been obvious, but sometimes the application has deeply frustrated the fans.

He has lifted numerous FA Cup trophies with the North London club, but he hasn't been able to help end their 16-year drought of not being able to win a Premier League title - but that topic and those problems stretch way beyond the German.

Former Arsenal striker Smith claimed that given Ozil's talents even his own teammates will be 'frustrated' by him because they see him first hand on a regular basis in training.

"It's difficult to say if he'll look back and say he's given himself the best chance of being a success," Smith told Sky Sports. "I don't know him as a lad. I don't know what he's like in training but I would imagine he's pretty similar to what he's like on a matchday.

"But look at his record, and he's been Germany's footballer of the year [five] times and he's a World Cup winner. He'll be thinking, 'what I'm doing has reaped dividends. I've been successful

"I'm trying to play devil's advocate here, but there are times when you're immensely frustrated by him. I don't think his Arsenal career would be classed as a success. They're not going to win the league any time soon with him in the side. He'll be regarded as one of those immensely talented players and Arsenal fans certainly can see how talented he is.

"His team-mates can recognise that as they would see that every day, but even they will be frustrated."

During his time in England, Ozil has played 254 matches for the Gunners, scoring 44 goals and supplying 77 assists to his teammates [transfermarkt].

But for the past two seasons, including this current one, he has scored nine goals and only provided six assists in all competitions. Nowhere near the levels, the World Cup winner can reach.

There's no doubt his form has dipped and it has come during a time when Arsenal have stagnated once again. But under Mikel Arteta he is seemingly finding his feet once again, it's just a case of whether he can get back to his best in these next 12 or so months.