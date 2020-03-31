Report: Everton are interested in signing Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik

The Polish international is reportedly on Carlo Ancelotti's radar for the summer window.

According to a report from Area Napoli, Everton are willing to splash the cash for Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik in the summer transfer window.

The Polish international striker has been in fine form for Napoli this season, scoring 12 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Milik will reportedly be allowed to leave Napoli by club president De Laurentiis if his demands of £40 million are met in the summer.

Everton are allegedly willing to offer between £26.5 million and £31 million for his services but Ancelotti's side are prepared to meet Napoli halfway to seal a deal.

The report claims that Sevilla, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham have all shown interest in Milik, but Everton seems the most likely option with the other reported clubs targeting other players over the Pole.

Ancelotti knows Milik very well having worked with him during his time in Naples. The 26-year-old played 55 games under the current Toffees boss and scored 27 goals.

Almost a goal every other game is a fine record and it is no surprise that Ancelotti would like a reunion with his former player.

The Italian told Luna TV as quoted by CalcioMercato back in July last year that Milik is a more complete striker than Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi, which is some compliment for the Pole considering how good the Argentinian was for the Nerazzurri.

It is unclear why Everton are looking for another striker at the moment. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison had formed a brilliant partnership up front while there is great optimism over Moise Kean's development in the future.

Milik will certainly be a very good signing for most clubs and, given how well Ancelotti knows him, it shouldn't be a surprise if Everton beat the rest for his signature in the summer.