Sadio Mane mocks jokes with reported Nottingham Forest target, makes Ronaldo joke

Championship outfit Nottingham Forest reportedly want to rescue Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne from his Club Brugge nightmare.

It has been a season to forget for Nottingham Forest target Mbaye Diagne. But at least Sadio Mane can see the funny side of things.

After scoring goals for fun over in Turkey, Diagne would have been hoping to take Belgian football by storm when he joined Club Brugge on loan last summer. But to say things haven’t gone to plan would be an understatement.

The well-travelled striker has not made a single appearance for Brugge since a 1-0 defeat to PSG in November. And he only has himself to blame.

Diagne missed a crucial spot-kick in that Champions League clash against the French giants and, given that he was not the club’s designated penalty taker, you can understand why the Brugge bench was less than happy to see him waste their best chance to claim a famous result.

It looks very unlikely now that the 28-year-old will ever play for the club again. Though at least he has Liverpool superstar and Senegal team-mate Mane to make light of the situation while discussing a summer switch with Diagne on Instagram Live.

"If you sign to Juve, you risk arguing all the time with Cristiano, because he will not let you shoot the penalties,” the reigning African Footballer of the Year quipped.

There appears to be little chance of Diagne heading back to Juventus, the club he failed to make a single appearance for between 2013 and 2015. But a £9 million move to Nottingham Forest does appear to be on the cards, according to Ajansspor.

Though if Sabri Lamouchi tells him not to take penalties, you’d think this time Diagne will listen.