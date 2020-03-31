Roses are Red, April is Grey meme explained: What's the meaning behind the Justin Timberlake trend?

The meaning of the Roses are Red, April is Grey meme explained.

There is never a shortage of new memes and trends on the internet.

Whether it's a new challenge, meme or viral video, there's always something new hitting our social media timelines.

One of the latest memes to resurface online is being dubbed the 'Roses are Red, April is Grey' meme.

The meme features the two lines of poetry and is accompanied by a picture of Justin Timberlake.

For many, it's a hilarious meme that has appeared annually for the past few years but where does the Timberlake trend come from?

ALSO TRENDING: TikTok's Whipped Hot Cocoa trend is one to try at home

roses are red

april is grey

the next time we go out pic.twitter.com/vXaCWch4oJ — sarah tonin-d’ficiency (@awkwardvanilla) March 30, 2020

The Roses are Red, April is Grey meme

The Roses are Red meme is simple enough.

It features two lines of poetry which are a slight riff on the famous 'roses are red, violets are blue' poem.

This is then followed by a varying line of text that does tweak the meme slightly. The original line of text was 'in a few days' while new versions of the meme have tweaked this slightly.

And then, those lines are followed by a picture of Justin Timberlake, quite often with the text 'It's Gonna Be May' included on the image.

Roses are red, April is grey

The next time you leave your house... pic.twitter.com/kF0pZJ6LlY — Kortnee Simmons (@therealkortnee) March 31, 2020

Where does the meme come from?

The Roses are Red meme, which is also known by many as the 'It's Gonna Be May' meme, is a hilarious reference to an NSYNC song.

The NSYNC song in question is It's Gonna Be Me.

The reason why it's used in the meme is that throughout the song, the word 'me' is pronounced to sound like 'May.'

A coronavirus twist

Recently, the It's Gonna Be May meme has been tweaked thanks to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Thanks to self-isolation and quarantine laws around the world, many social media users have changed the meme so it relates to being in lockdown until May.

It just goes to show that when times get tough, people will always turn to humour to lighten the load.