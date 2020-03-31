Quick links

Report: What £77m star has said about Liverpool behind closed doors

John Verrall
Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in 2018, and the Brazilian now reportedly regrets leaving Jurgen Klopp's side.

Philippe Coutinho has told friends that he regrets leaving Liverpool, according to the Daily Mirror.

Coutinho departed Anfield for Barcelona back in 2018 in a transfer worth £142 million (BBC Sport), but the Brazilian has not been able to hit his top form since leaving Anfield.

Coutinho has badly struggled at the Nou Camp, with Barca seemingly believing he has no future with them.

 

The 27-year-old has spent the last season out on loan at Bayern Munich, but even with the German side he hasn’t been a permanent starter.

The Mirror now claim that Coutinho could be on the move back to the Premier League this summer, but it won’t be with Liverpool.

And Coutinho now has reportedly admitted privately that he seriously regrets leaving Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Coutinho missed out on winning the Champions League in his first season after leaving Liverpool, and the Reds now look on course to lift the Premier League title.

To sum up how badly things have gone for Coutinho since leaving Liverpool, his value has fallen massively, with the Daily Express suggesting that the Catalan club are prepared to take a huge loss on the playmaker and sell him for £77 million

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

