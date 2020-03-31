Report suggests club would happilly sell their £18m ace to Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers' Premier League high-flyers are looking to reinforcements - they could land Real Betis's La Liga midfielder William Carvalho.

Real Betis and William Carvalho appear to be on the same page when it comes to a summer departure, according to AS, amid claims that Leicester City are in talks to sign the Portugal international.

If there is one person of an Iberian persuasion who could benefit from the 12-month postponement of Euro 2020, it is William.

The 27-year-old has endured a season to forget, after all. He has started just nine La Liga matches due to a niggling muscular injury and, even when fit, he has struggled to produce his best performances under Betis boss Rubi. All of this cast doubt on his role sa Portugal's first choice deep-lying playmaker ahead of the summer tournement.

Carvalho for what it's worth believes he is not being used in the correct role at the Estadio Benito Villamarin and, according to AS, he would be more than happy to discuss a move away from Andalusia. Real Betis, meanwhile, are willing to listen to offers of around £18 million.

This comes after reports from Coliseo Verdiblanco that Leicester were in advanced negotiations to bring the Euro 2016 winner to the King Power Stadium. But Carvalho should be fully aware that, at Leicester, he would more than likely be a back up option to Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigerian powerhouse is arguably the Premier League’s most influential defensive midfielder and Carvalho, for all his qualities, could replace the departing Nampalys Mendy as Brendan Rodgers’ second choice in the ‘number six’ role.

Then again, with The Foxes’ rather small squad likely to be stretched thin by the demands of European football, there should be plenty of opportunities still for Carvalho to impress.