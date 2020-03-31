Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report suggests Arsenal now want to sign £89m striker who rejected Wenger

Olly Dawes
Lille's Victor Osimhen during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Olympique Marseille at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in Lille, France.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly in the mix for Victor Osimhen.

Lille's Victor Osimhen during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Olympique Marseille at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in Lille, France.

According to Le Foot, Arsenal are in the race to sign Lille striker Victor Osimhen this summer after a superb first season in France.

It's claimed that the Gunners are battling Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia, Napoli, Lazio, Roma and AC Milan for Osimhen in a frantic battle for his signature.

Lille only paid €12million (£10.7million) to sign Osimhen from Charleroi last summer, but the report notes there are murmurs that Lille are now eyeing a huge profit, with real hopes they can land €100million (£89million) for the Nigerian.

 

Lille dealt Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal last summer in a big-money deal, but it seems unlikely that the Gunners would be willing to break their record again to sign Osimhen.

The 21-year-old has hit 18 goals in his first season for Lille, starring as a striker who can threaten in many ways, whether it's running in behind with his pace, playing with his back to goal or showing great movement inside the box.

Surely Arsenal would only be eyeing Osimhen is they were to lose one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette this summer, which is a real possibility if they don't sign new contracts.

Lille's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between AS Monaco (ASM) and Lille OSC (LOSC) at the

Osimhen has real quality now as well as huge potential for the future, and Arsenal signing him would finally complete what Arsene Wenger tried to do in 2017.

Osimhen, then with the Ultimate Strikers Academy, told BBC Sport that Arsenal made him an offer, but he rejected them and Wenger for Wolfsburg – and three years on, the Gunners want him again.

Victor Osimhen of Lille OSC in action during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Lille OSC at Estadio Mestalla on November 05, 2019 in Valencia, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch