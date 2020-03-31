Report suggests Arsenal now want to sign £89m striker who rejected Wenger

Arsenal are reportedly in the mix for Victor Osimhen.

According to Le Foot, Arsenal are in the race to sign Lille striker Victor Osimhen this summer after a superb first season in France.

It's claimed that the Gunners are battling Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia, Napoli, Lazio, Roma and AC Milan for Osimhen in a frantic battle for his signature.

Lille only paid €12million (£10.7million) to sign Osimhen from Charleroi last summer, but the report notes there are murmurs that Lille are now eyeing a huge profit, with real hopes they can land €100million (£89million) for the Nigerian.

Lille dealt Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal last summer in a big-money deal, but it seems unlikely that the Gunners would be willing to break their record again to sign Osimhen.

The 21-year-old has hit 18 goals in his first season for Lille, starring as a striker who can threaten in many ways, whether it's running in behind with his pace, playing with his back to goal or showing great movement inside the box.

Surely Arsenal would only be eyeing Osimhen is they were to lose one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette this summer, which is a real possibility if they don't sign new contracts.

Osimhen has real quality now as well as huge potential for the future, and Arsenal signing him would finally complete what Arsene Wenger tried to do in 2017.

Osimhen, then with the Ultimate Strikers Academy, told BBC Sport that Arsenal made him an offer, but he rejected them and Wenger for Wolfsburg – and three years on, the Gunners want him again.