Report: PSG have found potential replacement for Spurs target, but Mourinho wants him too

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Youcef Atal.

Nice's Algerian defender Youcef Atal kicks the ball during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and Stade de Reims at the

According to Le Foot, Tottenham Hotspur are 'very interested' in signing Nice full back Youcef Atal this summer – but Paris Saint-Germain haven't given up.

It's claimed that PSG are still lingering in the race for the Algerian, with the French champions seemingly preparing for changes at right back.

Thomas Meunier is out of contract this summer, and Atal would likely be viewed as his replacement once the Belgian moves on.

 

This is where things get interesting, as whilst Tottenham are believed to be pursuing Atal, they're also allegedly keen to sign – you guessed it – Meunier himself!

Le10 Sport claimed last week that Jose Mourinho is keen to bring in Meunier on a free transfer, making this a rather complicated situation.

PSG will likely give up hope of keeping Meunier at this point, meaning they could go all-in for Atal. Spurs would then need to decide who they like more – and they're quite different players.

Thomas Meunier of PSG during the French Cup semifinal match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Groupama Stadium on March 4, 2020 in Decines near Lyon, France.

Atal is electric going forward with pace and flair as well as huge potential and the ability to play as a winger, whilst Meunier is big, strong and experienced, as well as free.

This is a tough decision for Mourinho, and really a case of what kind of right back he actually wants – and whatever decision he makes, PSG will be impacted one way or another.

