Report: Arsenal and Tottenham will have to break records for 13-goal Premier League striker

Olly Dawes
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Raul Jimenez.

According to the Daily Star, Wolverhampton Wanderers are demanding a huge £80million fee for striker Raul Jimenez this summer.

It's claimed that Wolves' billionaire owners have told any interested clubs to pay more than double what Wolves paid for Jimenez just a year ago.

Wolves activated a £30million purchase clause in Jimenez's loan move from Benfica, and he's now being valued at £50million more than that.

 

Wolves are under absolutely no pressure to sell, and with real ambitions of becoming a Champions league side, they're seemingly confident of keeping Jimenez.

ESPN recently reported that both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Jimenez, viewing the Mexican as a potential target this summer after 13 goals and six assists in the Premier League this season.

However, Wolves are on course to finish above both clubs providing the season actually resumes, and their demands mean both North London sides would have to break their transfer records.

The £80million fee is more than Arsenal's record on Nicolas Pepe, and also more than the fee Tottenham paid to sign Tanguy Ndombele last summer.

With Jimenez 28, it seems unlikely that either side will pay that price, and Molineux looks set to be Jimenez's home once again next season.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

