Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: £44m Klopp target's preferred destination isn't Liverpool

Olly Dawes
Rennes' French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is pictured during the French L1 Football match between Rennes (SRFC) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), on August 18, 2019, at the Roazhon Park, in...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are reportedly keen to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Rennes' French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (L) fights for the ball with Saint-Etienne's French defender Harold Moukoudi during the French Ligue 1 football match between Stade Rennais...

According to Marca, Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga's preferred destination is Real Madrid despite interest from Liverpool.

It's claimed that Camavinga has noticed Real's transfer policy of signing top young players around the world and trying to develop them at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes are two players who fit that bill, as are loaned-out duo Martin Odegaard and Takefusa Kubo.

 

Real now want Camavinga too, believing he is the ideal heir to Casemiro in midfield, and the teenager is now 'intrigued' by the prospect of a move to the Spanish capital.

Liverpool are thought to be keen too, and whilst they have the prestige of being Champions League winners from 2019, Madrid seem to be ahead of them in the race.

The 17-year-old burst onto the scene with Rennes this season, turning in a stunning display against Paris Saint-Germain way back in August.

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - August 10: Eduardo Camavinga #18 of Rennes during the Montpellier Vs Stade Rennes, French Ligue 1 regular season match at Stade de la Mosson on August 10th 2019 in...

The Angolan-born ace has impressed with his maturity in the Rennes midfield, showing his composure on the ball whilst also showing off his athleticism as a box-to-box player.

That would fit well with Liverpool, possibly as a long-term replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, but with SPORT claiming that Rennes wanting €50million (£44million), he won't come cheap – and may prioritise Real over Liverpool.

Rennes' French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is pictured during the French L1 Football match between Rennes (SRFC) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), on August 18, 2019, at the Roazhon Park, in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch