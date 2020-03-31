Report: £44m Klopp target's preferred destination isn't Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly keen to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

According to Marca, Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga's preferred destination is Real Madrid despite interest from Liverpool.

It's claimed that Camavinga has noticed Real's transfer policy of signing top young players around the world and trying to develop them at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes are two players who fit that bill, as are loaned-out duo Martin Odegaard and Takefusa Kubo.

Real now want Camavinga too, believing he is the ideal heir to Casemiro in midfield, and the teenager is now 'intrigued' by the prospect of a move to the Spanish capital.

Liverpool are thought to be keen too, and whilst they have the prestige of being Champions League winners from 2019, Madrid seem to be ahead of them in the race.

The 17-year-old burst onto the scene with Rennes this season, turning in a stunning display against Paris Saint-Germain way back in August.

The Angolan-born ace has impressed with his maturity in the Rennes midfield, showing his composure on the ball whilst also showing off his athleticism as a box-to-box player.

That would fit well with Liverpool, possibly as a long-term replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, but with SPORT claiming that Rennes wanting €50million (£44million), he won't come cheap – and may prioritise Real over Liverpool.