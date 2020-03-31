Quick links

Report: £142m man accepts he may have to join Tottenham

John Verrall
Coutinho in action during the week 8 of La Liga match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain on October 7, 2018.
Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, as Jose Mourinho hunts new additions.

Philippe Coutinho of FC Bayern Muenchen leaves the pitch after the warm-up session ahead of the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena on March 08,...

Philippe Coutinho has accepted that he may have to join Tottenham Hotspur to earn a route back to the Premier League, according to the Daily Mirror.

Coutinho had been eyeing up a move to Liverpool, but the Reds have apparently contacted his agent to let him know that they are not interested in signing him from Barcelona.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are reportedly keen to bring the Brazilian to Hotspur Way.

 

And Coutinho is reportedly open to a transfer to Tottenham, as he has accepted his dream Liverpool move won’t come off.

If Jose Mourinho’s side could bring in Coutinho he would be an extremely eye catching addition to their squad.

Philippe Coutinho of Bayern Munchen during the German DFB Pokal match between Schalke 04 v Bayern Munchen at the Veltins Arena on March 3, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

During his last spell in English football Coutinho was absolutely sensational, but he has failed to recreate his top form since he left Liverpool to join Barcelona in a £142 million 2018 (BBC Sport).

Coutinho would add skill and dynamism to Tottenham’s attack, and his potential link-up with the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso could be seriously exciting.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

