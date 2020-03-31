Report: £142m man accepts he may have to join Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, as Jose Mourinho hunts new additions.

Philippe Coutinho has accepted that he may have to join Tottenham Hotspur to earn a route back to the Premier League, according to the Daily Mirror.

Coutinho had been eyeing up a move to Liverpool, but the Reds have apparently contacted his agent to let him know that they are not interested in signing him from Barcelona.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are reportedly keen to bring the Brazilian to Hotspur Way.

And Coutinho is reportedly open to a transfer to Tottenham, as he has accepted his dream Liverpool move won’t come off.

If Jose Mourinho’s side could bring in Coutinho he would be an extremely eye catching addition to their squad.

During his last spell in English football Coutinho was absolutely sensational, but he has failed to recreate his top form since he left Liverpool to join Barcelona in a £142 million 2018 (BBC Sport).

Coutinho would add skill and dynamism to Tottenham’s attack, and his potential link-up with the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso could be seriously exciting.