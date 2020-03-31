Redknapp claims Arsenal midfielder would not have a chance of playing for Liverpool

Liverpool's midfield has been in excellent form this season, while Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has provided just two assists.

Jamie Redknapp has claimed to Sky Sports that Liverpool would never consider playing Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil in their team.

Ozil’s performances for Arsenal in recent times have often left him open to criticism.

The playmaker can appear to do very little work off the ball, and Redknapp doesn’t believe that Jurgen Klopp would even consider letting a player like Ozil near Liverpool’s midfield.

“The thing about Liverpool’s midfield is that you can’t be a passenger,” he said.

“Whoever plays in the midfield, if you don’t run the length of the field and push and press, you’re not going to play.

“They wouldn’t for one second have a player like Mesut Ozil.

“Not because he’s not skilful enough, but I’m on about every single game when you’ve got to go and win the ball back.”

Ozil’s strength for Arsenal lies in his ability to create chances for his teammates and through his skill on the ball.

Unfortunately for the German he has been unable to set up goals regularly enough to justify a permanent spot in Mikel Arteta’s line-up this term.

Ozil has just two Premier League assists all season, and his important to Arsenal has dipped.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have established a 25 point lead at the top of the table, with their midfield working brilliantly together.