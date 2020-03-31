Quick links

Liverpool

Arsenal

Premier League

Redknapp claims Arsenal midfielder would not have a chance of playing for Liverpool

John Verrall
Jurgen Klopp manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool's midfield has been in excellent form this season, while Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has provided just two assists.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during Arsenal Training Session at London Colney on March 10, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Jamie Redknapp has claimed to Sky Sports that Liverpool would never consider playing Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil in their team.

Ozil’s performances for Arsenal in recent times have often left him open to criticism.

The playmaker can appear to do very little work off the ball, and Redknapp doesn’t believe that Jurgen Klopp would even consider letting a player like Ozil near Liverpool’s midfield.

“The thing about Liverpool’s midfield is that you can’t be a passenger,” he said.

 

“Whoever plays in the midfield, if you don’t run the length of the field and push and press, you’re not going to play.

“They wouldn’t for one second have a player like Mesut Ozil.

“Not because he’s not skilful enough, but I’m on about every single game when you’ve got to go and win the ball back.”

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session at London Colney on October 23, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Ozil’s strength for Arsenal lies in his ability to create chances for his teammates and through his skill on the ball.

Unfortunately for the German he has been unable to set up goals regularly enough to justify a permanent spot in Mikel Arteta’s line-up this term.

Ozil has just two Premier League assists all season, and his important to Arsenal has dipped.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have established a 25 point lead at the top of the table, with their midfield working brilliantly together.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch