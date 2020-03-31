Premier League striker hails £25m Liverpool player who's leaving Anfield this summer

Liverpool's Adam Lallana looks set to leave Anfield this summer.

Liverpool's rise to a truly elite team means some difficult decisions have to be made along the way, with some players having to be sacrificed.

The likes of Martin Skrtel, Lucas Leiva and Daniel Sturridge were important under Brendan Rodgers, but have all left Liverpool during the Jurgen Klopp era.

More Rodgers signings are likely to move on this summer, with defender Dejan Lovren linked away and midfielder Adam Lallana all set to go.

Lallana is out of contract this summer, and the Liverpool Echo note that he wants to leave rather than extend his deal at Anfield, as he wants more playing time elsewhere.

The playmaker cost £25million from Southampton in 2014, and has notched 22 goals in 178 games for the Reds, winning three trophies during his time at Anfield.

Now 31, Lallana should still attract major interest as a free agent this summer, and he has been hailed by one Premier League player on Twitter.

Sheffield United captain and striker Billy Sharp played alongside Lallana for Southampton between 2012 and 2014, and hasn't forgotten his time with the former England international.

Sharp branded Lallana and Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger as the best players he has played with in terms of their ability to play with both feet at a high level – something Liverpool fans have seen over the years, and something that other clubs may see as a desirable quality in Lallana.

Love it copps, you and Lallana best players I’ve played with who are just as good with both feet https://t.co/g8w3QerSy9 — billy sharp (@billysharp10) March 30, 2020