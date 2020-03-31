Fixed: Dynamic theme code for Persona 5 Royal not working on PS4

Atlus has fixed the issue with the dynamic theme codes for Persona 5 Royal not working on PS4.

Atlus has provided an update on Twitter saying that the issues with the Persona 5 Royal dynamic theme codes have now been been resolved.

The code redemption issue has now been fixed, please try redeeming your code again if you experienced this problem.



Thanks again for your support of #P5R and patience while we fixed this. https://t.co/3l4XW4Ecjz — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) March 31, 2020

Original story:

Persona 5 Royal has become available on the PlayStation 4 meaning players can now enjoy the third highest rated PS4 game of all time on Metacritic. Unfortunately, some fans have lately been complaining that their redeem code for a dynamic theme isn't working thanks to the appearance of an error which says the code is invalid. This has caused some people to worry, but Atlus have quickly provided a response.

Although there are some who feel that Persona 5 Royal is both better and worse than its original ancestor, most agree that it's the king of JRPGs from the past decade. Fans have been waiting for awhile to enjoy the Golden-like expansion, which is why it's good news that the 100+ hours adventure is now finally available to play.

For those of you seeking a fix for the invalid error code message that appears when trying to redeem Atlus' dynamic theme, below you'll find the response that has been provided.

How to fix: Persona 5 Royal dynamic theme invalid error code

There isn't a fix for the invalid error code message that appears when trying to redeem the Persona 5 Royal dynamic theme from the PSN Store.

Some fans have been complaining online that their Persona 5 Royal dynamic theme code isn't working on PS4, and Atlus have quickly provided a response to these complaints.

@AskPlayStation hey, I bought Persona 5 Royal. And have a code for a dynamic theme. When I enter the code it says the code isn't valid anymore. Why is it saying this and how do I get my theme? — Bestnait (@Wednait1) March 31, 2020

Speaking through their official Twitter account, their response states that they are investigating the issue and that their social media platform will provide an update when a resolution has been found.

We are aware that some of our players are unable to redeem their Persona 5 Royal PlayStation 4 Dynamic Theme. We are looking into this and will post an update here as soon as we have a resolution.



Thank you for your support of #P5R and we apologise for the inconvenience. — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) March 31, 2020

It sucks that the theme cannot be downloaded because Persona 5 Royal is a stunning game that would add incredible amounts of style to anyone's PS4 home screen, yet it's hard to complain about the disruption when you can spend the time waiting for a fix actually enjoying the game.