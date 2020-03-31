Persona 5 Royal difficulty settings: How to change and what to choose

A guide to the difficulty settings for Persona 5 Royal including recommendations for what to choose and how to change if things become too easy/hard.

Persona 5 Royal is now available on PlayStation 4 meaning Sony loyalists have another fantastic exclusive to enjoy in a month which has already seen the release of Nioh 2. Some believe there are elements that are both better and worse than its original ancestor, but most positive reviews agree that it's one of the best JRPGs ever made. If you've given into the hype and are playing for the very first time, here you'll discover everything you must know about the difficulty settings including how to change if the game becomes too easy or hard.

With the third-highest rating for a PS4 game on Metacritic, Persona 5 Royal has been anticipated for awhile by both fans and newcomers. Although it's ridiculously long with over 100+ hours of content, it's a title that can be recommended to almost everyone regardless of whether they enjoy turn-based combat or not.

This is because the game has so many elements to it with the turn-based combat just being one slice of Atlus' delicious cake. And, if you're not a fan of turn-based combat and are looking for a simple breeze to enjoy the story, there are difficulty settings that cater to your want. In addition, there are also settings that cater to those who want a challenge and enjoy dying repeatedly.

What difficulty should I choose for Persona 5 Royal?

It's recommended that you pick normal difficulty if Persona 5 Royal is your first JRPG and entry into the series.

The complete list of difficulty settings for Persona 5 Royal are as follows:

Safety

Easy

Normal

Hard

Merciless

Safety makes it impossible to get a game over as dying results in you being given the option to retry. You also deal a lot of damage in combat while enduring a lot less, money and experience points are increased dramatically for completing battles, and enemies are pretty much blind as they'll rarely spot you outside of combat.

The same for Safety pretty much applies to Easy but with game over screens actually existing, meanwhile Normal is a challenge that isn't too easy or hard.

As the middling difficulty setting, Normal doesn't provide any bonus money or XP, and enemies are capable of finding you outside of combat in addition to dealing great amounts of damage.

Hard mode provides you with less money and XP, and enemies also deal greater damage while your attacking efficiency decreases.

Lastly, Merciless is only recommended for extreme JRPG enthusiasts as well as players starting a new game plus file. However, members of the community would dissuade people from attempting the mode as its triple damage for critical attacks and weaknesses are said to make it near impossible to recruit personas.

How to change difficulty in Persona 5 Royal

Simply pause, select System, and then choose Config to change the difficulty in Persona 5 Royal.

You can change the difficulty even after you've progressed through the game, but you cannot change the difficulty if you've opted for Safety.

If you're going to pick any difficulty mode, the least we recommend is that you don't choose Safety or Merciless.

You shouldn't choose Safety because you won't be able to change the difficulty at a later time when you become bored of things being too easy, meanwhile Merciless is only really recommended for new game plus.