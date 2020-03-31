Paul McGrath wants season 'cancelled' but Liverpool fans will love what he said next

Liverpool are sitting top of the Premier League table, with Aston Villa currently in the relegation zone with a game in hand.

Republic of Ireland legend Paul McGrath has called for the Premier League season to be 'cancelled' on his personal Instagram story but also feels Liverpool should be awarded the Premier League title.

McGrath also believes 'everyone should stay up', which would suit his former club Aston Villa, who are currently sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone with a game in hand.

Football currently is at a standstill with the global health pandemic wrecking havoc on normal life, as the UK is also currently on lockdown on the advice of the government.

Nonetheless, during a question and answer session on his personal Instagram account, McGrath shared his thoughts on what should happen to this current campaign.

McGrath was first asked 'should the season be cancelled or postponed'? His response was 'cancelled'. He was then asked 'Should Liverpool be awarded the title?' McGrath responded, 'Yes they should'.

Another fan then stated 'Are you saying the season should be cancelled because you are ex-Manchester United?' McGrath's response was, 'Absolutely not. Liverpool should be declared the winners and everyone should stay up'.

The Premier League has stated that they will do everything possible to try and finish this current campaign, and for the integrity of the game, it has to.

Making any other decision will just cause havoc in the game and could result in a number of members across English football being pretty annoyed.

Either way, it is quite clear that nothing can resume in these coming weeks or months given what is facing the world right now.