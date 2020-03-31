Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Paul McGrath wants season 'cancelled' but Liverpool fans will love what he said next

Flag showing the face of Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020...
Liverpool are sitting top of the Premier League table, with Aston Villa currently in the relegation zone with a game in hand.

Ex Aston Villa footballer Paul McGrath greets fans during half time during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on September 17, 2011 in...

Republic of Ireland legend Paul McGrath has called for the Premier League season to be 'cancelled' on his personal Instagram story but also feels Liverpool should be awarded the Premier League title. 

McGrath also believes 'everyone should stay up', which would suit his former club Aston Villa, who are currently sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone with a game in hand.  

Football currently is at a standstill with the global health pandemic wrecking havoc on normal life, as the UK is also currently on lockdown on the advice of the government. 

 

Nonetheless, during a question and answer session on his personal Instagram account, McGrath shared his thoughts on what should happen to this current campaign.

McGrath was first asked 'should the season be cancelled or postponed'? His response was 'cancelled'. He was then asked 'Should Liverpool be awarded the title?' McGrath responded, 'Yes they should'. 

Another fan then stated 'Are you saying the season should be cancelled because you are ex-Manchester United?' McGrath's response was, 'Absolutely not. Liverpool should be declared the winners and everyone should stay up'.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks on after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...

The Premier League has stated that they will do everything possible to try and finish this current campaign, and for the integrity of the game, it has to. 

Making any other decision will just cause havoc in the game and could result in a number of members across English football being pretty annoyed. 

Either way, it is quite clear that nothing can resume in these coming weeks or months given what is facing the world right now. 

