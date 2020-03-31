Paul McGrath sends clear message about Aston Villa's Jack Grealish moving to Old Trafford

Jack Grealish has been Aston Villa's standout performer this season.

Paul McGrath has stated on his personal Instagram story that there is 'no chance' of Jack Grealish moving to Manchester United.

The Manchester Evening News recently claimed that Aston Villa have rejected a proposal from Manchester United for their star man, Grealish.

Whilst Grealish has produced performances worthy of a Champions League place, his teammates have been average at best and are rightfully sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone.

If the Midlands giants have any chance of survival then they need their star man to work his magic because without him they will be making a pretty swift return to the second tier of English football.

It has been a difficult season for Dean Smith's men, who showed a lot of promise during the first half of the campaign, but since December, they have gone off the rails.

That didn't stop Grealish from perhaps scoring his best goal in a Claret & Blue shirt when his curling effort from the edge of the area stunned Old Trafford.

Given the powers of Manchester United, it may be inevitable that a talent like Grealish may now be heading towards the north-west, but there's no doubt that the Champions League-chasers may have to pay big bucks to sign him.

Grealish is a product of the Villa academy, a boyhood fan, who has lifted the club from arguably the darkest days in its history and carried them back to the promised land. He won't be cheap, that's for sure!