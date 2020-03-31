Our View: Tottenham move could see PL man get the upper hand on Everton rival

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Nick Pope, who is behind Everton's Jordan Pickford in the goalkeeping pecking order for England.

Despite Jordan Pickford's struggles for Everton this season, he still remains England's number one ahead of Nick Pope, who is now seemingly attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Football London have claimed that the Burnley shot-stopper could be an option and a potential replacement for Tottenham's number one Hugo Lloris.

Pope has only made two appearances for England, and to date, he has struggled to dislodge an error-prone Pickford from donning the main gloves for his country.

There have been calls for Pope, or even Sheffield United's Dean Henderson, to replace Pickford given the strong performances both have put in during this campaign. But it does seem as though the former still is getting the credit he deserves.

Perhaps making a switch to Spurs, who are chasing European football, might help him become the main man for Gareth Southgate and, as a result, push Pickford out of the way.

Whilst it's not yet certain that Spurs will be playing European football next term, they will be pushing for just that, along with some silverware under the trophy-laden, Jose Mourinho.

But just playing for a club with more of a spotlight might help Pope's cause, who has been one of the most consistent shot-stoppers in England's top-flight in recent seasons, along with the likes of Ben Foster and Kasper Schmeichel.

With the Euros postponed until the following summer, the performances the England men put in between the sticks in these next 12 month may well just land them that number one gig.

For Pope, potentially playing on a bigger stage and in Europe might just give him the edge over his rivals, although, Henderson is on course to helping Sheffield United secure Champions League football for next season.